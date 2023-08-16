President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja expressed sadness at the loss of gallant officers and soldiers in Monday’s helicopter crash in Niger State.

The Nigerian Air Force helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed at about 11 p.m.

The crash in which the officers and men died occurred at Chukuba Village near Shiroro.

“These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission.

“In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who ensured that their fellow countrymen and women live in peace,’’ the president said.

Mr Tinubu saluted the deceased’s sacrifices, devotion and loyalty to the nation, saying “it is the nation they loved and served to the end.

“I extend my condolences to their families and to the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

The president also prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the deceased.

(NAN)

