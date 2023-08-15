The police in Kano State have arrested six persons who allegedly booed the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, on Sunday.

The force also said it was on the trail of other suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Gumel, stated this on Monday while briefing journalists on the incident.

Mr Gumel said the suspects constituted a public nuisance during the inauguration of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital at Kofar Kudu opposite the emir’s palace in the Kano Municipal Local Government Area of the state.

The hospital was renovated and inaugurated by the governor, Abba Yusuf.

The police commissioner said the suspects disturbed the peaceful gathering by chanting derogatory remarks against the emir and calling on the governor to dethrone and replace him with his predecessor, Muhammadu Sanusi.

He said the suspects were chanting slogans such as “New governor, new emir,” meaning that the governor should remove the emir and reinstall Mr Sanusi, who former governor Abdullahi Ganduje controversially removed.

Mr Sanusi was dethroned in 2020.

Mr Gumel then said that the police used technology to identify those involved, adding that an investigation was ongoing to identify more suspects and their sponsors.

“That group of people were not invited to the event. They were intruders who came on their own, and they must have been sponsored by somebody or a group of persons.

“Six persons have been identified. We used technology to track them down. We are still analysing the video footage, and we are making efforts to arrest all those involved.

“We are also making efforts to get the sponsors.

“Traditional institution is a respectable institution, and anybody who messes around with the traditional institution is an enemy of the police,” the commissioner said.

Similar incident

On 29 May, when Mr Yusuf was inaugurated as governor, some NNPP supporters wearing red caps and dressed in turban booed and stoned the Emir of Kano and his younger brother, the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Bayero, who were at the event, with sachets and bottled water.

The event, which eventually turned rowdy, took the intervention of the former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who smuggled the emirs out of the venue, apparently to avoid further attacks on them.

