Nigeria’s meteorological agency, NiMet, on Tuesday said there are prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Cross River, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, and Ogun State within the next three days.

Milder rainfall is anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Kogi, Enugu, Nasarawa, Plateau, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kaduna and Lagos State, the agency noted in its weather advisory.

NiMet added that very light or no rain is expected over the rest of the country.

It also said the expected moderate rainfall will likely have slim chances of flash flooding.

“There are however prospects of strong winds during the forecast period over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Enugu, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Edo, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Nasarawa State,” NiMet said.

The agency also warns that the strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees and masts especially across northern Nigeria.

Hence, it advised the public to “exercise restraint,” adding that “do not drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents.”

Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic, NiMet said. It further advised that electrical appliances be disconnected before and not during the rains.

“Elsewhere, no hydrometeorological hazards are anticipated…the public is however advised to watch out for updates.”

