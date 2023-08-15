Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Lekan Adeniran as his Chief Press Secretary.

Mr Adeniran replaces Kunle Somorin, who had been the governor’s spokesperson since 2019.

The appointment was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, on Tuesday.

Mr Talabi said the appointment of Mr Adeniran takes immediate effect.

Mr Adeniran is a graduate of Mass Communication with over three decades practice as a journalist.

He started his journalism career at The Guardian in 1992, where he covered the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Lagos State House of Assembly and Governor’s Office, Alausa, Ikeja.

He left The Guardian newspaper in 2001 to join the newly established Daily Independent.

The new CPS also worked with The Compass, Next and National Mirror newspapers.

Before the appointment, Mr Adeniran was the editor of WesternPost, an online newspaper.

