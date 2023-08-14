The Kaduna State Government has entered into an agreement with Google to train 5,000 women and girls in data science, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurial application of digital technologies.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson on Monday, the initiative, which is part of a broader skills development programme supported by Google, aims to empower 20,000 more women and young people across Nigeria with 21st-century skills, positioning them for opportunities in the digital and creative industries.

“The program will be executed by Data Science Nigeria, which will set up Arewa Tech4Ladies. This initiative is crafted to serve four key semi-urban and rural communities in Kaduna State, offering specialised women-focused learning, mentoring, and job placement support facilities.”

In his remark Uba Sani, the governor of the state, he said inclusion in technology is not just about social equity; it’s about economic progress.

“By empowering our women with digital skills, we’re not only breaking gender barriers but also setting the stage for significant economic growth.

“This partnership with Google underscores our commitment to harnessing the vast potential of our women for the socio-economic transformation of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.”

Google Director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun, stated: “The future of tech in Nigeria hinges on tapping into the potential of every individual, irrespective of gender.

“Our collaboration with the Kaduna State Government is a testament to our unwavering belief in the transformative power of women in tech.

“Through the support of Google.org, we’re dedicated to fostering a more inclusive digital landscape, ensuring every trained woman becomes a beacon of change in the tech world.”

