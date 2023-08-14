The Nigerian government has extradited two siblings to the United States of America to face trial for sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys.

The brothers, with another accomplice, Ezekiel Robert, allegedly hacked some social media accounts, posing to be young attractive women to entice unsuspecting victims to send their sexually explicit photographs.

A victim, 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan, was said to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March 2022.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which facilitated the extradition, said in a statement on Monday that Samuel Ogoshi and his brother, Samson Ogoshi, arrived in the US on Sunday.

EFCC’s statement, signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the Ogoshis would be tried at a court in the Western District of Michigan.

The US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), also announcing that the brothers arrived in the US on Sunday, said they would appear in court on Monday (today).

The Nigerian government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, had initiated the extradition proceedings against the brothers and another accomplice, Ezekiel Robert, at the Federal High Court in Abuja in December 2022. It followed a request by the FBI.

EFCC arrested the Ogoshis sometime in February 2023 around the Ojo axis of Lagos. It picked up Mr Robert in Nasarawa.

While the extradition suit initiated against the brothers has been concluded, ending in a verdict sending them to the US to face trial, the case of Mr Robert is still pending in court.

READ EFCC’S FULL STATEMENT

EFCC Press Release

Siblings Extradited To U.S. Over Child Exploitation, Sextortion

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

14/08/2023

