The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has simultaneously decimated several criminal elements in the last few days through airstrikes in various theatres of operation.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

In the Niger Delta Region, Mr Gabkwet, an air commodore, said that airstrikes were targeted at the nefarious activities of oils thieves which had continued to affect the general environment of the region as well as the oil output of the nation.

He said the NAF aircraft under Operation Delta Safe had on 11 August, conducted air interdiction missions at an illegal refining site situated South-west of Bille, a coastal town in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

Mr Gabkwet said that similar airstrikes were also extended to a well-known IPOB Camp in Orsumoghu in Ihiala local government area of Anambra same day.

According to him, intelligence haxd revealed that the proscribed IPOB elements in makeshift camps were sighted preparatory to an impending attack on innocent citizens when the need to effectively engage them arose.

He said the airstrike was subsequently carried and deemed successful.

NAF spokesman said that similar airstrikes were carried out same day by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai at a location about 1.5km East of Arra, a once-deserted terrorists’ hideout near Sambisa Forest.

He said that earlier reconnaissance on the location had revealed terrorists massing up at the location which had hitherto been cleared of terrorists’ activities about six months ago.

“There were strong indications that these terrorists had fled from locations around Lake Chad after the areas came under intense bombardment by NAF aircraft.

“The location east of Arra was consequently attacked to decimate the terrorists and deny them settling at the location and using same as a staging point.

“Footage of the aftermath of the strike later revealed it was successful as several terrorists were neutralised and structures destroyed, while the few surviving terrorists were seen scampering away in disarray.

“At the end, their ability to attack friendly forces as well as innocent civilians were degraded,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

