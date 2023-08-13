The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, says there is no “big deal” in Nigerian senators being paid N2 million each as recess allowance.

Mr Ndume, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, also said sharing a total of N218 million among the 109 senators to enjoy their vacation is nothing special.

After the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees last Monday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, told senators that money had been credited to their bank accounts to enjoy their vacation, which began on 7 August.

Mr Akpabio’s statement was greeted with public criticisms among Nigerians though some of the senators later admitted that each of them received N2 million as allowance for seven weeks’ holiday allowance, which will end on 26 September.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the allowance was illegal as it is not provided for in the remuneration package approved by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the body authorised by law to prepare salaries and allowances for public servants.

Drastic action against Akpabio

Mr Ndume, who represents Borno North, blamed the senate president for disclosing details of the holiday allowance to the public, saying it was like an allowance an employee is paid while going on leave.

“It’s common knowledge that if any employee is going on leave, he or she is entitled to a leave grant. That was the money we received, and it is nothing unusual or special.

“All senators received two million naira. And I am making this comment with a heavy heart because he (Akpabio) is the cause of this controversy.

READ ALSO:

“He created an impression as if we were given some special or huge amounts of money. What’s the big deal if I receive two million naira allowance in my capacity as a senator,” he said.

The chief whip said that other senators are planning to take drastic action against the senate president for exposing details of the vacation allowance.

“He made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder.

“In fact, we are even planning to take drastic action against him if he continues making unguarded statements and acting as if we are kids,” Mr Ndume said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

