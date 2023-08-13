The Ondo State government has denied reports that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has returned to Nigeria after a prolonged medical leave abroad.

The clarification followed a viral video depicting the governor looking healthy and disembarking from a helicopter.

The governor’s spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, said the video was recorded during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

Mr Akeredolu’s illness requiring treatment abroad has forced him to transmit power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who now acts as governor.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country, to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery,” Mr Olatunde said in a state made available to journalists in Akure on Sunday.

“Governor Akeredolu extends his deep appreciation to the citizens of Ondo State for their unwavering prayers and support.

“Their genuine concern and compassion have been instrumental in aiding his recovery journey.

“It’s important to note that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue executing his administration’s Redeemed agenda and providing impactful governance.

“His commitment to delivering positive and lasting development remains steadfast.

“The video in question, which is circulating, was captured during the Governor’s campaign tour in preparation for the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

Mr Olatunde said Governor Akeredolu is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the people of the state.

“He is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support, and he can’t wait to continue working towards a brighter future for Ondo State,” he said.

Mr Akeredolu’s absence provoked squabbles over the control of his government.

However, since he sent a letter to the House of Assembly enabling Mr Aiyedatiwa to become acting governor, calm appears to have returned.

