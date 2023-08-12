A man, Taye Agbaje, has been arrested for allegedly slaughtering two children of his younger brother in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect on 5 August, went to the girls’ house at Kemta area of Abeokuta while their parents were not at home, and took them away on his bike.

After the parents returned home and found the children missing, their father, Idowu Agbaje, raised an alarm.

A neighbour later said he saw the two girls on a motorcycle with Mr Agbaje’s elder brother.

A resident of Kemta Abata, Aderemi Idris, said the suspect was not a resident of the community.

“Taye denied knowing the whereabouts of the girls. When people said they saw him with the girls, he said he only took them to the market,” a resident who refused to provide his name narrated.

“He was taken to Kemta police division, where he later confessed to have killed the girls. Taye took the police to the bush where he slaughtered the two girls and left their bodies.

“We all saw the bodies before the police evacuated them to the mortuary. Taye did not give any particular reason for his action, he only said the mother of the kids had spiritually taken his glory for her husband. This is very shocking,” the resident narrated.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, describing it as incomprehensible.

Ms Odutola said the suspect had been quizzed and taken into custody.

“The suspect didn’t give any specific reason why he killed his brother’s children. There was no any sign of remorse. He was just blaming satan, satan.”

