Titi: On today’s episode, we are moving from discussing development issues to politics.

As you are all aware, President Bola Tinubu has nominated his cabinet members and their names were sent to the Senate for screening. This will be the crux of our conversation today.

I will be having a conversation with Abdulqudus Ogundapo, Premium Times correspondent covering the Senate. He will share in about 30 minutes the major highlights of things that occured at the seven day ministerial screening.

Titi: There were reports of ministerial nominees who had issues with their educational qualifications. Did the Senate notice this? If yes, how was it handled?

Abdulqudus: First, a total of 48 persons were nominated for screening but 45 were confirmed and three others were rejected as a result of security clearance.

Yes, there are some of the nominees who had questionable educational certificates that were tendered for the screening alongside their Curriculum Vitae. Premium Times had reported some of the discrepancies in some of the nominees certificates. You are aware of the NYSC saga we reported on Tunji Ojo, the nominee from Ondo State and Hannatu Musawa from Katsina State.

So, we can say that there are discrepancies but nobody knows the criteria the Senate used in confirming those that were passed. I believe the Senate has a criteria for screening nominations from the President but the issue is that the criteria are usually politicised. But in answering your question, yes the nominees submitted their document to the Senate but the discrepancies were not spotlighted by them.

Titi: How would you rate the relationship of the executive and the legislature with regards to the screening process?

Abdulqudus: I want you to understand that the current president we have in Nigeria is a politician who knows how to make his way around whatever he wants. President Bola Tinubu singlehandedly picked Godswill Akpabio as the Senate president and of course the Senate president would never go against the wishes of his principal.

We can all attest to it when Festus Keyamo appeared before the Senate for screening. After Senators raised a motion to suspend nomination of Keyamo, the Senate president immediately rushed to the villa to meet President Tinubu. I think at the meeting, the President mandated Keyamo to apologise to the Senate which he later did and explained how the federal government under former President Buhari expended the N52 billion Special Public Works Programme of the federal government in 2020.

Titi: Did the 10th Senate maintain its tradition of bow and go for some ministers as done in previous assemblies?

Abdulqudus: Yes, the Senate maintained the tradition of taking a bow for former lawmakers whether in the house of representatives or the senate. Even former governors were not scrutinised

Titi: What were the controversial moments at the screening?

Abdulqudus: Firstly, when Nyesome Wike, former Rivers state Governor, appeared before the Senate for screening, people were surprised because of his earlier outburst that he will never become a minister.

The second was when Tunji Bosun , a ministerial nominee appeared before the Senate. He was grilled on his old tweet saying he didn’t appreciate having a Nigerian Passport. It was an embarrassing moment for him because Senators were really questioning him on the tweet but he had to apologise and said he tweeted in anger.

The nominee from Benue, Joseph Utsev was also grilled after the Senators discovered age discrepancies in his certificate. In his CV, it appeared that he was born in 1980 and finished secondary school in 1989. It was Senator Abba Moro that later explained that the discrepancy was as a result of typographical error.

Titi: It was your first time covering a ministerial screening. How was your experience like?

Abdulqudus: It was really nice covering the screening. It gave me an idea about who our leaders are. Asides from that, it was very stressful because I would get home late in the night like 11pm and wake up early in the morning.

