President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youth.

He made the fresh commitment on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD).

From job creation, education and skills development to digital innovation, financial technology, and youth participation in governance, President Tinubu emphasized that youth empowerment is a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors, in order to create an environment where Nigerian youth can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

The president acknowledged the growing interest and impact of many young Nigerians in technology-related fields the world over and vows to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs in the digital economy for their upliftment and national economic development more broadly.

He said he strongly believes in the principle, “to whom much is given, much is expected,” and remains undeterred in his focus on delivery.

As agents of change, President Tinubu urged the youth to champion national progress, unity and collective prosperity for all citizens of our beloved country.

In tandem with the theme of this year’s event: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the president implored young Nigerians to spearhead efforts aimed at achieving the highest quality of sustainable development, which will shape the future in conformity with his agenda of expanding green job opportunities and advocating for renewable energy solutions as an integral part of Nigeria’s current and future energy mix.

The president assured the younger generation that his administration will consistently engage with and listen to them with a view to implementing their important and forward-looking feedback.

Highlighting his commitment to active listening and engagement, President Tinubu noted that the enactment of the Student Loan Act and the provision of buses to the Student Bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education nationwide stand out as tangible examples of his administration’s responsiveness.

The president heartily extended his best wishes to all Nigerian Youth on the joyous International Youth Day celebration.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 12, 2023

