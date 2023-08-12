The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has trained 20 journalists selected from different media organisations on climate change reporting.

During the two-day workshop held in Abuja from 9 – 10 August, journalists were trained on various aspects of climate change reporting including understanding climate change concepts, causes, evidence and impacts in Africa, reporting flood and environmental disasters, gender-balanced reporting, solutions approach to climate change reporting, digital journalism for climate change among others.

The workshop was aimed at equipping the participants with the proper knowledge to report on climate change issues, and hold the government accountable for climate change transition commitments, Nicholas Adeniyi, the CJID climate change project coordinator said.

“There is a general dearth of knowledge on climate change-related issues across the region, and most times, environmental reporting is misconstrued for climate change reporting. Despite Africa being the most vulnerable to climate change, studies show that the media in Africa pay little attention to climate change reporting.

“The series of capacity building for journalists by CJID is a conscious effort in ensuring we bridge the knowledge and capacity deficit of climate change reporting across West Africa and a way of changing the narrative of low climate change reportage,” Felicia Dairo, the project manager said.

Some of the facilitators include Tobi Oluwatola, Abdulkareem Mojeed, Felicia Dairo, Akintunde Babatunde, Adesola Effiwat, Tengi George – Okoli and Silas Jonathan.

Some of the participants spoken to by PREMIUM TIMES expressed appreciation to CJID for the workshop.

“I’m going to apply all I learnt in my reporting in the sense that while reporting I can now differentiate between climate change and environmental issues. With this training now, I can now differentiate between the two (climate change and environmental issues). Because of this workshop, I now know I have to check the data on every story idea I’ve and not just jump on it as I use to do. Overall, the training was an eye opener for me,” Sylvia Okedi, a health reporter at the Whistler newspaper said.

“The workshop is an eye opener to me because I learnt a lot, especially on the difference between climate change and environmental issues. It gave me insights into formulating climate change story ideas, sources for data and other things. I also got enlightened on what the energy transition to renewable energy is all about. I enjoyed all the sessions but I enjoyed digital tools and methodologies for climate change investigation taken by Babatunde and fact-checking on greenwashing and psychology of climate change denial by Silas Jonathan,” Yunus Umar, a reporter with WikkiTimes newspaper said.

Opportunities were given to participants to access grants to support them in doing stories on climate change in the country.

