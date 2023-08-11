The emir of Zazzau has confirmed that four people died and seven others were injured in a mosque that collapsed in Zaria.

The emir, Ahmed Bamalli, said the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4 p.m. when the building collapsed on worshippers.

“We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday, and were planning to deploy a team of civil engineers to effect repairs when this unfortunate incident happened.”

The emir condoled with the families of the deceased and directed that people pray outside the mosque pending when the mosque would be rebuilt.

The emir directed that the funeral prayer of all the corpses be observed by 8.30 p.m. at the emir’s palace on Friday.

A resident who was at the scene of the mosque collapse, Murtala Kwarbai, told PREMIUM TIMES that the building collapsed on worshippers.

“I was not inside but I was close to the mosque about to join the congregation when the building fell on worshippers.

“Some people sustained injuries and about four died.”

“The Zazzau emirate Juma’at mosque is as old as the emirate itself. It is an ancient mosque where many emirs pray in it. I think the mosque is due for rebuilding,” Mr Kwarbai said.

