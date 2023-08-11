The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Mahamat, has expressed his strong support for the ECOWAS’s decisions on Niger.

“The President of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat expresses his strong support for ECOWAS decisions on anti-constitutional change in Niger,” AU said in a press statement.

ECOWAS on Thursday at the second emergency meeting held to discuss Niger called on AU to endorse all the decisions it has taken on Niger.

The continental bloc of African states had initially given a 15-day ultimatum to putschists in Niger to restore constitutional order. The ultimatum expires tomorrow.

The junta also denied a joint team of AU, ECOWAS and UN the chance to meet with the putschists.

Mr Mahamat condemned the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, describing it as “illegal kidnapping” and “unacceptable”.

“The President of the commission challenges the military authorities on the urgency of stopping the escalation with the regional organisation, mistrust of it and the continuation of the kidnapping of the President in worryingly deteriorating conditions,” the statement said.

He called for the immediate release of Mr Bazoum and all members of his family and government.

ECOWAS on Thursday authorised the immediate deployment of its standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

However, at the same meeting, Nigeria’s President and ECOWAS Chair Bola Tinubu appealed to his colleagues to continue to dialogue with the coup leaders. However, ECOWAS ordered the activation and deployment of its standby force, while negotiations continue.

Many Nigerians, including the parliament, have advocated the use of diplomacy as against the use of force.

