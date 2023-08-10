The Elections Petition Tribunal for National and State House of Assembly sitting in Kano has nullified the election of the member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency, Mukhtar Yarima.

The election of Mr Yerima, a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) was annulled over certificate forgery.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hafizu Kawu, challenged the election of Mr Yerima, at the tribunal for allegedly forging his primary school certificate.

On Thursday, a three-member panel of the tribunal led by I.P Chima, in a two-hour judgment, ruled that the primary school certificate, tendered by Mr Yerima to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

The tribunal held that Hausawa Primary School, which Mr Yarima claimed to have attended had disown the certificate and the lawmaker never attended the school.

The tribunal declared all the votes scored by Mr Yarima under NNPP during the election as a waste and consequently returned and declared the petitioner, Mr Kawu of the APC winner for being the second runner-up in the election.

The tribunal ruled that the next person with the highest number of votes is the rightful winner of the election and the candidate should be returned elected.

Responding to the judgement, a lawyer representing the APC, Nureini Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Niger (SAN), welcomed the development while commending the judgement.

He said the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) section 66 subsection one subsection (i) stated that anyone who submitted a forged certificate to the electoral commission (INEC) is disqualified from participating in the election from the beginning.

Efforts to speak to the NNPP representatives at the tribunal were unsuccessful, as none of them were available to speak to reporters.

