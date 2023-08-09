Two died while five others were injured following an accident involving six vehicles on Eko bridge inward Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

A fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck, one ‘Korope’ bus and four private cars were involved in the accident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement.

An operative of the agency, Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the accident recorded two casualties (a male and female), with five “seriously injured.”

According to a preliminary investigation by the traffic agency, the “truck, while on top speed, collided with five other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure.”

The five survivors and the bodies were taken to a nearby general hospital with an ambulance from the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU).

“Those six vehicles involved in the fatal accident include a fully loaded truck (T-150 IL), Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), Mini-bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ),” the statement reads.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, cautioned motorists, especially truck drivers, to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

READ ALSO: LASTMA hands over suspected ritualist to police after road accident in Lagos

“While maintaining that the Agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, on inherent dangers involved in overspeeding, he, however, sent his condolences to families of the deceased.

“Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident include Lasema Response Unit (LRU), Federal Road Safety Corps and Policemen from Iponri Divisional Police Station”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

