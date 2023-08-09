The Lagos State government has announced a three-day temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the access road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

The government made the anniuncement through a statement shared via its Instagram handle on Tuesday.

It said the “CMD entrance will be closed for three days for the laying of the final wearing course, commencing from Wednesday, 9th August, 2023.”

The “Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop will be closed from Thursday, 10th August, 2023 also for three days, with preparatory works commencing on Wednesday, 9th August, 2023, to enable the reconstruction of the remaining half of the outer lane of the carriageway.”

Traffic management plans

“The following traffic management plan has beenearmarked for the duration of the construction works.

“From Thursday, 10th August, 2023, all traffic from theexpressway en-route CMD Road will have the following alternative routes;

i. Motorists on Ojota Interchange will connect CMD Road through the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their journeys.

ii. Motorists on Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo will connect CMD Road by Otedola Estate.

ili. Motorists that are Isheri-Olowora bound, intending to exit the expressway via the access before the Pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop, will make use of the next exit by New Garage to connect Isheri-Olowora.

“Motorists are urged to cooperate with the Traffic.”

