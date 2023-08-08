Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has vowed to deal with those enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order in the South-east.

Mr Kanu also said he would deal with those using his name and those of his pro-Biafran groups – IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) – to organise fundraising without authorisation.

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mr Kanu, disclosed this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Mr Ejimakor said Mr Kanu instructed him to post his (Kanu’s) “exact words” on the microblogging site when he visited the IPOB leader at the facility of the State Security Service (SSS).

“Any person or group of persons using my name, the name of IPOB or ESN in fundraising without my direct and express authorisation is committing a crime with my name and I will deal with such a person, regardless of his place of residence,” Mr Kanu said.

Although the IPOB leader did not mention names, he is believed to have been referring to a pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, who has continued to organise fundraising sessions mainly on Twitter to support IPOB’s Biafra agitation in the South-east and South-south regions.

Mr Ekpa, a Finland-based lawyer, hails from Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s south-east.

Both men were allies and Mr Ekpa still claims to be Mr Kanu’s disciple.

Sit-at-home order

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Kanu in late July, via a handwritten letter issued through Mr Ejimakor, his special counsel, ordered Mr Ekpa to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

But Mr Ekpa, who has continued to issue the sit-at-home orders in the region, described the letter as “fake,” and maintained that the civil action would go on until Mr Kanu speaks to him directly in Finland, a North European country, where he (Ekpa) resides.

In the letter, Mr Kanu said the idea of sit-at-home had been “hijacked by our oppressors as a means of rendering our land desolate and forcing our people to migrate out of our lands.”

The IPOB leader argued that the enforcers of the sit-at-home order have “gerrymandered Igboland to now exclude the Igbos in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Rivers, Edo, Delta and Benue.”

Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Edo and Delta are South-south states while Kogi and Benue are North-central states.

Mr Kanu stressed that those enforcing the sit-at-home were also frustrating his release from the SSS detention.

“I will never forgive any person or group of persons still insisting on and enforcing sit-at-home. I take it that such a person is merely using my name to indirectly work against my release,” the IPOB leader stated.

Background

IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release Mr Kanu, who is standing trial for terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The separatist group later suspended the order, in preference for it to be implemented only on days Mr Kanu appears in court.

But despite its suspension, residents of the five south-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra — have been observing the Monday sit-at-home order, mostly out of fear.

IPOB has repeatedly disowned the Monday sit-at-home across the region, saying those who still enforce the order were criminals attempting to blackmail the separatist group.

However, Mr Ekpa, who leads Autopilot, a faction of IPOB, has continued to declare sit-at-home orders in the region despite being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

