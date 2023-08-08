Some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums have razed the Anambra home of a lawmaker, Paschal Agbodike.

Mr Agbodike represents Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives.

The attackers invaded the house at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Ubahi-Mbosi, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The hoodlums were said to have shot indiscriminately for some minutes before setting the house ablaze during the attack.

Mr Agbodike, a former deputy speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, won the House of Representatives election for his constituency in the 2023 general election.

He is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the ruling party in Anambra State.

Sources said no life was lost in the attack, but the house, a well-furnished six-bedroom duplex, was completely razed by the attackers.

The lawmaker, who confirmed the incident to this newspaper, said he was in Abuja when the house was attacked.

“Yes. It is true,” he said, promising to revert back with details.

When contacted on Tuesday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, also confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said a joint security team led by the area commander in Ihiala had been drafted to the scene of the attack.

“Preliminary information from eyewitnesses reveals that the yet-to-be-identified persons invaded the six-bedroom duplex, made away with some properties and set the building ablaze,” he said.

Not the first time

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Several government officials, including serving and past lawmakers, have been killed by gunmen in the state in the last year.

Aside from government officials, personnel of Nigerian security agencies and their facilities have been targets of such attacks.

This is the first major attack targeted at a politician in the state since the 2023 general election.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the state and the south-east. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

