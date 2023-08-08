The second respondent at the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday closed his defence of the petition filed against his reelection by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

Mr Abiodun in his defence accused Mr Adebutu of engaging in vote buying which according to him led to “willful disruption” of election by suspected thugs.

The governor, who opened his defence on Friday, called six witnesses, including an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and a staff of Zenith Bank, voters and party agents.

Mr Abiodun also tendered documents including his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate, the report of the production of 200,000 units of top-up ATM cards by Mr Adebutu, a letter of authority from the petitioner to open a Zenith Bank account from which the top-up cards were preloaded with N10,000 each and a paper showing the sample of the preloaded cards.

At the hearing on Tuesday, counsel to Mr Abiodun, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), called their last witness, Solomon Sanyaolu, who was the director-general of Mr Abiodun’s campaign committee.

Mr Olanipekun also tendered a report of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and a police investigation report.

The tribunal, led by Hamidu Kunaza, admitted the documents and marked them as evidence.

The APC is expected to open its defence on Wednesday, being the third respondent in the petition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

