The Nigerian government has imposed more financial sanctions on the coup plotters in neighbouring Niger and their backers, an official has said.
Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson of President Bola Tinubu, said Tuesday evening that the sanctions were in the aftermath of the deadline given to the coup plotters by ECOWAS.
“I can also report that following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the preexisting consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic,” Mr Ngelale told journalists in Abuja.
He also said ECOWAS had not taken off the option of military action in Niger and would discuss its options at Thursday’s meeting in Abuja.
Mr Tinubu, the current chairperson of the ECOWAS heads of governments, has led the regional body to condemn the coup in Niger and demand a return to democracy and the release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that an ECOWAS ultimatum for the return to democracy ended Sunday with the coup plotters remaining defiant.
