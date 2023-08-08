Senators from the South-east geopolitical zone have called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint at least two additional ministers from their region.

The senators said their demand was to ensure fairness and justice in the representation of all geopolitical zones in Tinubu’s government.

Tony Nwoye (LP Anambra North) made the position of the South-east senators known via a motion he moved at the plenary on Monday.

Fourteen other senators from the South-East region are co-sponsors of the motion.

Mr Nwoye complained that the South-east region has the lowest ministerial representation among those appointed by Mr Tinubu with five nominees.

They are David Umahi (Ebonyi), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra), Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia), Uche Nnaji (Enugu) and Doris Uzoka (Imo).

The Anambra Senator said the gesture of the president in the appointment of ministers contravened Section 5 (a) and 5 (b) as well as Section 4 (1) of the Federal Character Commission Act Laws of the Federation, 2004.

He also said insufficient representation from the South-east region in Tinubu’s government does not promote national unity and national loyalty as enshrined in section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Mr Nwoye requested that the Senate should urge Mr Tinubu to make additional appointments of at least two ministers from the South-east to balance geopolitical representation in the Tinubu administration.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio interjected the Anambra senator while he was speaking on the motion.

He promised that the leadership of the Senate would meet with Mr Tinubu very soon to table the matter before him.

After confirmation of the ministerial nomination, South-south zone has seven nominees, South-east (5), South-west (9), North-east (7), North-west (9) and North-central zone (8).

Three nominees namely Nasir El-Rufai (North-west), Sani Danladi (North-east) and Stella Okotete (South-south) are still awaiting confirmation.

