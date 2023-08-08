Senate President Godswill Akpiabio has announced the composition and leadership of standing committees.

The announcement was made shortly after lawmakers recovened from their short break after confirmation of the ministerial nominees. in the late hours of Monday plenary.

The standing committees has Solomon Adeola, (APC -Ogun) as chairman of appropriation committee; Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia ) as chairman of power committee; Abdulaziz Yari (APC-Zamfara) chairman of water resources committee and former President of Senate Ahmad Lawan heading the Defence committees.

Mr Akpabio who announced the composition of the committees shortly before midnight in plenary urged lawmakers to approach the Senate leader for their appointment letters.

He also named the following senators among others as chairmen of committees .

Aviation committee has Buhari Abdulfatai, while, Capital Market is to he chaired by Osita Izunaso.

Ecology and Climatic Change committee has Seriake Dickson as chairman while Aminu Tambuwal was named chairman of the Housing committee.

Interior committee has Adams Oshiomole as chairman, while Public Accounts is to be chaired by Aliyu Wada.

Works committee has Patric Ndubueze as chairman, FERMA has Usain Babangida ai its head, while Sani Musa was named Finance committee chairman.

Agriculture, Insurance and other financial institutions committee is to be chaired by Abiru Adetokunbo, while Abdulaziz Yar’adua was made chairman of the INEC committee.

READ ALSO: Senate approves appointment of two ministerial nominees with questionable NYSC status

Customs , Exercise and Tariff committee has Isa Jubril as chairman, Cooperation Integration in Africa and NEPAD has Yau ‘ Shaibu as chairman, Culture and tourism has Elisa Abbo as chairman, while Diasporia and NGO committee has Victor Umeh as Chairman.

Drugs and Narcotic committee has Ibrahim Dankwambo as chairman, Gas committee is to be chaired by Jaribe Agom, Judiciary has Mohammed Monguno as chairman, while Women Affairs-Committee is to be Chaired by

Ireti Kingibe.

Land Transport has as Adamu Alero as chairman.

Meanwhile, senate adjourned plenary to enable senators embark on their annual recess.

It is expected to resume plenary on 26 September.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

