A traditional ruler in Ogun State has hailed President Bola Tinubu for picking a ministerial nominee from his senatorial district of the state.

The Eselu of Iselu kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area, Akintunde Akinyemi, said Kunle Salako is the first ministerial nominee from the senatorial district since 1999.

The district has also not produced an elected governor since the creation of Ogun State in 1976.

Governorship and ministerial positions in the state have always been taken by Ogun Central and Ogun East districts.

The nomination of Mr Salako, a Yewa-born politician whose name appeared in the second ministerial list forwarded to the Senate last week, is poised to break that jinx.

Mr Salako, a medical doctor, is one of three ministerial nominees from the state.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, Mr Akinyemi said, “Salako’s nomination came as a soothing balm to our long years of marginalisation”.

The traditional ruler also commended the senator representing Ogun West, Olamilekan Adeola, for recommending Mr Salako to President Tinubu.

‘Salako can survive any Jungle’

Mr Salako served as a commissioner under former Governor Gbenga Daniel in Ogun.

Mr Akinyemi recalled that Mr Salako was moved from the Ministry of Health to that of Agriculture and later to Works and Housing but was never found wanting in any of the ministries.

“I am convinced that Dr Salako, who works like a civilian soldier, will perform wonders as a minister.

“Put Dr Kunle Salako in any Ministry; he will transform it beyond one’s imagination, no matter the present condition of the ministry. He is like a lion. He can survive any jungle. If Mr President puts him in very sensitive sectors like Health, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, etc, he will surpass Mr President’s expectations. We look forward to a good portfolio for Dr Kunle Salako.”

While thanking President Tinubu for deeming Mr Salako fit for the appointment, the traditional ruler expressed confidence that Mr Salako would transform any ministry he may be assigned to head.

“He does not leave assignments for his subordinates alone to execute, but he will go personally to locations of assignments to get things done. Believe me, Mr President, you won’t regret ever having Salako as your minister,” the traditional ruler said.

