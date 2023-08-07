The election petition tribunal in Ogun State has admitted in evidence the statement of account of Ladi Adebutu at Zenith Bank and a report of the bank on the production of 200,000 units of top-up ATM cards, among others.

Mr Adebutu is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 18 March election. He is challenging his defeat in the election by Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition court also received as evidence a letter by the petitioner authorising Zenith Bank to fund the top-up cards with preloaded N10,000 credit each from his account with the bank as well as a paper showing the sample of the preloaded cards.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how a police report indicted Mr Adebutu of engaging in vote buying through the distribution of the 200,000 preloaded ATM cards.

These exhibits were presented to the court by a staff of Zenith Bank PLC, Celestina Appeal, on subpoena by the defendants in the petition.

INEC declared Mr Abiodun the winner of the election with a margin of 13,915 votes.

But Mr Adebutu and the PDP filed a petition against the result with Mr Abiodun, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

The petitioners alleged that there were corrupt practices, over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the election.

INEC had last week concluded its defence without calling any witnesses.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the first respondent, Mr Abiodun, through his counsel, Taiwo Osipitan, called three witnesses, taking his number of witnesses to five.

Odesanya Olalekan, one of the witnesses, told the court that there was a disruption of voting at his polling unit 002, Oke Eri, Wesley Primary School, Ijebu North East Local Government Area.

He alleged that the disruption was caused by voters fighting to get the preloaded ATM cards allegedly being distributed by individuals working for the PDP.

However, under cross-examination by the petitioner’s counsel, Goddy Uche, they agreed that the election at his polling unit was cancelled due to overvoting.

Speaking shortly after the proceedings, Mr Uche said the petitioners were surprised that the second respondent asked for an adjournment after calling just three witnesses.

