The Senate will today screen the two fresh ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Those that will face Senate scrutiny are Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Mariya Mahmud (Kano).

Mr Tinubu forwarded their names to the upper house for confirmation as ministers on Wednesday.

While Mrs Mahmud, a former commissioner in Kano State, replaced Maryam Shetty, initially a nominee from the state, Mr Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment in the immediate past Buhari administration, is a fresh nominee.

Last Friday, Mr Tinubu had written to the Senate, withdrawing the nomination of Ms Shetty though he did not give any reason for the action.

The National Chairman of the APC and former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, however, said in a media interview, on Saturday that he was not consulted before Ms Shetty was nominated and had no hand in her withdrawal. He revealed that Mr Tinubu subsequently asked him to nominate a woman from the state to replace Ms Shetty, hence the choice of Mrs Mahmud.

The new nominee served as commissioner for higher education under Mr Ganduje, who was governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023.

So far, 46 out of the 48 ministers-designate have been screened.

The senators shelved the commencement of their annual recess last week to screen the ministerial nominees submitted to it in two separate correspondences to the lawmakers.

Mr Tinubu had through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on 27 July sent the first list of 28 nominees to the Senate for confirmation. He sent the second list of 19 nominees on 3 August.

The Senate, as usual, will conduct today’s screening, which is expected to begin at 11 a.m. at the Committee of the Whole statutorily presided over by the senate president as chairman. It is also expected that it will take a decision on the confirmation or rejection of any of the nominees.

After the exercise, the upper chamber will revert to plenary during which the senate president will announce the outcome.

