The Senate will today screen the two fresh ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Those that will face Senate scrutiny are Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Mariya Mahmoud (Kano).

Mr Tinubu forwarded their names to the upper house for confirmation as ministers on Wednesday.

While Mrs Mahmoud, a former commissioner in Kano State, replaced Maryam Shetty, initially a nominee from the state, Mr Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment in the immediate past Buhari administration, is a fresh nominee.

Last Friday, Mr Tinubu had written to the Senate, withdrawing the nomination of Ms Shetty though he did not give any reason for the action.

The National Chairman of the APC and former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, however, said in a media interview, on Saturday that he was not consulted before Ms Shetty was nominated and had no hand in her withdrawal. He revealed that Mr Tinubu subsequently asked him to nominate a woman from the state to replace Ms Shetty, hence the choice of Mrs Mahmoud.

The new nominee served as commissioner for higher education under Mr Ganduje, who was governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023.

So far, 46 out of the 48 ministers-designate have been screened.

The senators shelved the commencement of their annual recess last week to screen the ministerial nominees submitted to it in two separate correspondences to the lawmakers.

Mr Tinubu had through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on 27 July sent the first list of 28 nominees to the Senate for confirmation. He sent the second list of 19 nominees on 3 August.

The Senate, as usual, will conduct today’s screening, which is expected to begin at 11 a.m. at the Committee of the Whole statutorily presided over by the senate president as chairman. It is also expected that it will take a decision on the confirmation or rejection of any of the nominees.

After the exercise, the upper chamber will revert to plenary during which the senate president will announce the outcome.

12:17 a.m: The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, arrives at the Senate chamber for the commencement of today’s proceedings.

Mr Akpabio arrives in company of his deputy, Barau Jibrin, and other principal officers of the Senate.

The senate president is leading the prayer session.

12:20: The prayer session ended and the senate president takes his seat.

12:22:The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moves a motion for presentation of a bill titled “Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill, 20223.”

The senate leader has raised a point of order to continue with the request of President Bola Tinubu for screening and confirmation of the remaining nominees.

Mr Opeyemi raised also raised a motion to suspend its rules and allow the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on legislative matters and other visitors to enter the Senate chamber.

The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, and the senate president subsequently approved suspension of the Senate rules and visitor are allowed to enter the Senate chamber.

The senate leader has raised a point of order to allow the Senate dissolved into the Committee of Whole to continue the screening of the nominees.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, and the senate president subsequently disslved tnto the Senate into the Committee of the Whole.

12:32 p.m.: The nominee from Kano State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkuture, is addressing the Senate.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, is whispering in the ear of the senate president.

The Kano nominee said she graduated from Bayero University, Kano in 2005 and was deployed to Plateau State for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president (APC, Kano North), commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating the nominee. Mr Jibrin said she is one of Kano’s best..He said the nominee came from a poor family yet she was able to become a doctor from the so-called conservative north.

Mr Jibrin said she is an epitome of her culture and tradition. He said he wants his children to emulate the characters of Dr Bunkuture.

The deputy senate president appealed to the Senate to allow the nominee to respond to few questions and take a bow.

Suleiman Kawu , the senator representing Kano South where the nominee hails from, said the people of Kano State was excited when they heard the news of her nomination.

Senator Kawu appreciated President Tinubu for nominating Dr Mahmoud Bunkuture.

Mr Kawu said the nominee is a grassroot person and had played important roles in the grassroot politics.

The senator appealed to the Senate to allow Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkuture take a bow and leave.

Senator Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) commend President Bola Tinubu for appointing the nominees. He asked the nominee what advice she would give the federal government in preparation to fight pandemic in future.

Tony Nwoye, the Senator representing Anambra North, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing the nominee. Mr Nwoye said the appointment of the nominee showed that labour pays.

Senator Nwoye asked how the nominee planned to help immunization in the northern part of the country.

Senator Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) also commended the nominee for her achievements. Mr Umahi appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

Senator Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central) said he supports the nominee.

Mr Umahi asked the nominee about medical personnel that work in public and private hospitals, noting that his father died as a result of the practice. He asked what the nominee would do to address the problem.

Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno) asked a question on the qualifications of foreign-trained medical doctors. He asked the nominee why there is a high rate of failure when taking the MDCN examination.

Darlington Nwokocha, the senator representing Abia Central, asked the Kano nominee whether the nominee will advocate for history as a compulsory subject in primary and secondary schools.

The senate president asked the nominee of her opinion on training and retraining of doctors and teachers.

Responding to the questions, the nominee said Nigeria tried with managing the COVID-19, adding that Nigeria must learn from experience and set aside money for outbreaks and pandemics.

On foreign trained MBBS students. She said diseases differ across different countries, and students that are trained overseas may not get cases of diseases that are prevalent in Nigeria. She said students should take advantage of internships.

Responding to question, Dr Mahmoud said the decision to make history a compulsory subject in schools depend on the collective decision of Nigerians. She urged the Senate to constitute a committee to make the decision.

She said there is a need to ensure a proper cost-benefit analysis.

The Kano nominee, Dr Mahmoud was subsequently asked by the senate president to take a “bow and go”.

1:24p.m: Festus Kenyamo, the nominee from Delta State, has come into the Senate chamber.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio asked Mr Kenyam introduce to the Senate and asked the nominee to tell the senators about himself.

Mr Keyamo is currently addressing the Senate.

Mr Keyamo said he was packing his luggage to go on a vacation with his family when he received the news that President Bola Tinubu had nominated him for the ministerial appointment.

Mr Keyamo, whose father is from Delta State, informed the senators that his mother his from Ilaro, a community in Ogun State.

Mr Keyamo said he fought on behalf ot the Nigerian Senate when he won a case at the Federal High Court to allow all service chiefs be screened and confirmed by the Senate after appointment from the president.

Darlington Nwokocha (Abia Central) raised a point of order relying on Section 88 of the Constitution and moved a motion asking the Senate to step down the screening of Mr Keyamo on the ground that he ignored the invitation of the National Assembly in 2020 when he was minister to explain the issue of the Special Public Works Programme of the federal government

Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) seconded the motion. This nominee rejected the summons of both the House of Representatives and the Senate pending when this National Assembly has that right to summon a minister and further enquiries made.

Senate is in rowdy session over the motion on the suspension of the nomination of Mr Keyamo’s screening. Some are shouting yes while others are shooting no after Mr Akpabio put the motion to vote.

Some of the senators are whispering in the ear of the senate president while others are standing up protesting that the nomination of Mr Keyamo be suspended.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio stood up from seat and cited Order 62 of the Senate allowing all the senators to calm down. When the senators were calm, the Senate President said a lot of things were considered before nomination of Mr Keyamo.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion that the Senate moved into a closed session and seconded by the Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwom.

At 2:00 p.m, the Senate President directed that the Senate should go into closed-door session and ordered Mr Keyamo to step out of the chamber.

