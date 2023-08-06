The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced the suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), Adenike Adekanbi.

The decision followed the recommendation by the panel earlier set up to investigate the circumstances that surrounded the death of Vwaere Diaso, a medical doctor.

Ms Diaso was trapped in a faulty elevator that crashed at the doctors’ staff quarters on 1 August at the Lagos General Hospital, Odan.

LASIAMA is the agency that oversees the activities of the facility management company in charge of the staff quarters where Ms Diaso died.

The new development is in a statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

According to the statement, an unnamed facility management company in charge of the staff quarters has also been sacked and blacklisted by the government.

The statement reads in part, “The operations and line of reporting of the facility managers have been restructured to involve the hospital management directly.

“We have handed the installation and maintenance contractors to the police for further investigation and likely prosecution if they are found culpable. The police will also investigate anyone else that might have been found to be negligent.”

Probe panel’s narrative

According to the panel’s findings, the government noted that the incident happened around 6.50 p.m. and that due to the impact, the elevator doors were damaged and needed to be forced open to rescue the trapped house officer.

“She was extracted at about 7.50 p.m., and resuscitation commenced immediately. She was wheeled to the emergency room and was immediately attended to by a medical team led by a highly experienced consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon.

“The team was assisted by all house officers who were present at the time. The initial objectives were to ensure a clear airway, maintain breathing, and establish circulation. The team was also joined by two consultant anaesthetists, including the Medical Director, who intubated the patient.

“Despite all the efforts, she stopped breathing around 8.13 p.m., and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) commenced. This went on until 8.59 p.m. when she was pronounced dead.”

Govt debunks alleged blood scarcity

Meanwhile, the government has also denied the allegation that the deceased died due to the unavailability of blood for transfusion at the hospital’s blood bank.

The statement noted that: “It is important to state that blood samples for cross-matching had not been taken and there had not been a request for blood at the time CPR commenced; it is not true that blood was not available.

“The state has a strong network of screening centres where blood is available. Besides, there is a register of voluntary donors who can be mobilised at very short notice.”

New elevator installed

The government added that the crashed elevator was new when it was installed in 2021, noting that experts working with the Lagos Safety Commission have carried out an initial inspection.

It noted that the elevator would be removed for further mechanical examination to determine why the safety features preventing such an accident did not work.

“All our staff are fully insured. We have informed our life insurance providers about this incident,” it added.

“The state’s safety commission has been directed to immediately carry out an audit of all elevators in public offices.”

