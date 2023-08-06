The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set to release the results of the 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on Monday, 7 August.

The Head of the Public Affairs unit of the examination body, Moyosola Adesina, hinted at this development in a notice shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Hope rises for admission seekers

Meanwhile, the release of the results would offer a ray of hope for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Some of the admission seekers who sat the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) did not provide the required SSCE results in their application forms but declared they were awaiting their results.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducted UTME for admission seekers nationwide in May, and many tertiary institutions have since commenced admission processes.

2023 SSCE

A total of 1,621,853 candidates across 20,851 government and private schools registered for the SSCE, which lasted for seven weeks, spanning 8 May to 23 June.

The Head of Nigeria’s office (HNO) of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, had in May stated that in line with the examination body’s practice, “the results of candidates sitting the examination will be released 45 days after the conduct of the last paper.”

Mr Areghan told The Sun Newspaper that the WAEC concluded the marking of 76 subjects made up of 197 papers on Tuesday, 1 August, in 85 marking venues and one electronic marking centre.

He disclosed that many examiners finished marking two or three days before the deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

