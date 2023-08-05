The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kaduna State Chapter, said it started an indefinite strike on Friday.

The president of the association, Mahmood Rufa’i, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that all doctors were given 24 hours to discharge all patients in general and rural hospitals in the state.

The association is the umbrella body of all medical doctors working under the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, and State Primary Healthcare Board.

The association, after a congress, unanimously decided to issue a one week ultimatum to the state government starting from Friday, July 28 during which complete medical services will be rendered in spite of the ongoing NARD strike.

Mr Rufa’i said the association demanded full implementation of the new Federal Government CONMESS and SKIPPING allowance as well as upward review with immediate effect.

“The association as an affiliate member of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) held a virtual emergency congress on Friday to scrutinise the attitude of the state government following the two weeks ultimatum.

“The ultimatum was given to the government on March 6, to discuss lingering challenges affecting the welfare of its members.

“For the purpose of emphasis, failure of the government to address the above-stated challenges before the timeline of Aug. 4, necessitates the congress to embark on an indefinite strike,” he said.

Mr Rufa’i said that doctors were still on 59 per cent of the Reviewed 2009 CONMESS which was implemented in 2014.

“The congress observed that the insinuation for the full implementation of the 2009 CONMESS has changed following the removal of fuel subsidy, increase in fuel price and cost of living, an upward review of the CONMESS is necessary,” he said.

Mr Rufa’i also said the congress observed non-implementation of the Reviewed Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) and non-payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) for years which helps doctors on residency programme.

He said the congress also expressed concern that the government had yet to release circulars for the recruitment of new staff to replace those who had exited the various Secondary Health Facilities across the state.

“Unfortunately, doctors in these facilities continue to suffer brain drain and burn out effect due to severe manpower shortage occasioned by the unwillingness of other doctors to come over due to poor pay and preference to state tertiary health institutions and others.

“The congress demands immediate release of a circular for the recruitment of new staff to curtail the shortage of manpower in the state facilities.

“We call on the state government to prioritise the provision of adequate medical diagnostic equipment, enhance security in the facilities and improve accommodations to members.

“We also demand immediate implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) and payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

“We also demand immediate implementation of the new Hazard Allowance with arrears,” he said.

