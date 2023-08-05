Maryam Shetty, the ministerial nominee, whose nomination was withdrawn while awaiting her screening by the Senate on Friday, has thanked President Bola Tinubu for the honour done to her for the nomination.

President Tinubu had initially named the lady from Kano State on the second list of nominees he sent to the Senate on 3 August for screening and confirmation but later withdrew it for reasons yet unknown.

The youth mobiliser had arrived at the Senate awaiting her screening until news filtered in that her nomination had been withdrawn and another person, Mairiga Mahmud, was chosen as her replacement.

Her nomination, which generated excitement and created a buzz among her supporters on social media, also provoked intense criticisms and condemnation as soon as they knew she would no longer be screened.

Similarly, some who criticised Mr Tinubu for the initial nomination also commended the president for substituting her name with Mrs Mahmud, an ex-commissioner in the immediate past administration of former Governor Umar Ganduje.

My nomination brought me honour

In a post on her verified Facebook page on Saturday, she said the nomination brought her immense honour as it represented a significant stride ”towards a more inclusive national representation,” especially coming from a conservative region like northern Nigeria.

In the post titled “My Journey of Nomination, Withdrawal, and Hope: A Personal Account, she said, “The sheer joy and pride I felt at my nomination were beyond words. It was a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power.”

Life, with its characteristic unpredictability, she said, led to the withdrawal of her nomination.

“To some, this could seem like a setback, but my faith as a devout Muslim guided my understanding. I saw it as the divine will of Allah, who I believe grants power as He wishes when He wishes. His plans are always superior to ours,” she said.

Gratitude to President Tinubu, acknowledgement of support

Despite withdrawing her nomination, she thanked President Tinubu for nominating her.

“Even with this unexpected twist, my gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering me for such an esteemed position remains undiminished.

The journey doesn’t end here; I believe this is a mere stepping stone, and the best is yet to come. My resolve to serve my beloved country, Nigeria, in any capacity I can, is stronger than ever,” she said

She assured her “incredible supporters” that this is not an end, saying it is the dawn of a new era I urge all of us to continue praying for our nation and to stand behind our president as he strives to better Nigeria. Together, let’s press ahead, united under our #WEBELIEVE campaign.

“It would be unfair of me here if I fail to acknowledge and appreciate the overwhelming support from international organisations and community, a lot have reached out, and I am completely dazed by it all,” she said.

She said her hope was unwavering despite her nomination being withdrawn.

“As I have often stated, “Hope is not lost; maybe I will come back again.” This phase of my life has instilled in me a deeper sense of resilience, faith, and the value of service beyond titles and positions. It has reaffirmed my belief in the potential for change and in the inherent greatness of Nigeria. The dream is still alive, and my commitment to our nation remains steadfast.

“As we move forward, I pray for the good health and strength to our President Baba Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

May Allah continue to bless our great nation, The Federal Republic of Nigeria! #webelieve!🇳🇬”

She appealed to her supporters to know that the only source of interaction on social media is her verified Facebook page and ” should be wary of cloned accounts bearing my name. Thank you, and God Bless.’

