A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has chided the Nigerian police over the arrest and detention of Uyo-based entrepreneur, Breshnev Langwa.

Mr Langwa, a Cameroonian, is the CEO of Bennycom Agro and Farms Limited, which is into fertiliser importation.

Some operatives from Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Lagos Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 14 July, whisked Mr Langwa from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and flew him to Lagos over an allegation of obtaining goods by false pretence and fraud.

Mr Effiong, who is Mr Langwa’s lawyer, described the arrest and detention of his client as unlawful.

He accused Frank Mba, a deputy inspector general of police (DIG), of using his office to influence Mr Langwa’s arrest and detention, an allegation the police have denied.

“The allegation against DIG Frank Mba, who was not even the AIG in charge of FCID Annex Alagbon when the suspect was arrested, is just a psychological projection and a campaign of calumny,” the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said Mr Langwa’s arrest followed a complaint from a firm, Emb Trade Logistics Nig Ltd.

“The suspect, who has been off the radar, following the fraudulent transactions as alleged, was arrested in Uyo and brought to Lagos to enable him answer to the allegations against him. Investigations so far by the Police team have clearly established a prima facie case against the suspect,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

‘No warrant of arrest’

Mr Effiong, in response to the police statement, said his client was arrested without a warrant. He challenged the police to publish a warrant for Mr Langwa’s arrest, if there were any.

“Our client is a known and licensed businessman in Nigeria and has never disobeyed any lawful invitation from the Police. When our client was arrested, he demanded for a warrant but none was shown to him at the point of arrest,” Mr Effiong said.

Mr Effiong, who said his client was arrested over a N26 million disputed debt with his business partner, Hillary Mba of Emb Trade Logistics Nig Ltd, insisted that the police chief, Mr Mbah, was behind the arrest.

He said that Hillary of Emb Trade Logistics is a relative of the DIG, Mr Mba.

The lawyer said the police operatives who went for the arrest told Mr Langwa that they had instructions from the police chief to bring him to Lagos.

He said Mr Langwa even spoke with Mr Mbah on the phone, and that the police chief asked him to cooperate with the police operatives.

A journalist in Uyo, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because of his relationship with an officer who is involved in the case, corroborated the lawyer’s claim.

The journalist told PREMIUM TIMES he was at the police station when the officers brought in Mr Langwa, and that he heard the officers say they were working on DIG, Mr Mba’s instruction.

The lawyer, Mr Effiong, said it was shocking that the police claimed his client was off the radar, “when no one ever invited him to answer to any petition prior to the illegal arrest.”

He said, “Assuming without conceding that the arrest was lawful and that the Police merely wanted Mr Langwa to ‘answer’ to the allegations against him. Why was Mr Langwa not informed of his offence in writing within 24 hours in line with section 35 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria?

“Why did the Police blatantly refuse to release Mr Langwa on administrative bail after obtaining his statement despite producing a reliable surety? Why was Mr Langwa detained forsix days from 14 July, 2023 to 20 July 2023 before being surreptitiously taken to Court to seek an Order to further detain him for 30 days in gross breach and violation of section 35 (5) of the 1999 Constitution?”

Mr Effiong alleged that a police inspector handling the case at FCID Annex Alagbon has been threatening that his client must pay at least 50 per cent of the disputed N26 million before he could be considered for administrative bail.

Disputed business transaction

Mr Effiong in an earlier statement explained the disputed transaction between his client, Mr Langwa and Hillary.

“Our client has a commercial dispute with Mr Hillary Emeka Mba, regarding claims and counter claims over computation of profit sharing, costs, expenses, taxes, on their fertiliser trade collaborations; a unique business model where Hillary Emeka Mba buys fertilisers from manufacturers in Nigeria and hands over to our client, who then secures trade licenses, manages logistics, handles Customs duties, and ships the product (fertilisers) to Cameroon, where our client also undertakes the sales of the fertilisers, and subsequently, they both share profit.

“Hillary Emeka Mba claims our client is owing him, a claim our client vehemently disputes.”

The lawyer said both parties had agreed to invite a neutral third party to help resolve the dispute before Hillary filed a complaint against his client.

“In a country plagued by so much nationwide insecurity, we believe very strongly that the Police should rather devote their energy to urgent issues of internal security. Given the manner the Police is going about this case, it is obvious to discerning Nigerians that the promises of police reforms are nothing but empty words,” Mr Effiong said.

