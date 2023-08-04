In its drive to build an informed media in Nigeria through capacity building, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in partnership with Mental Health KAFE and the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN), is set to train media professionals, academicians and researchers on mental health reporting.

The two-day workshop will hold in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on 7 and 8 of August.

Themed; “Mental Health Reporting,” the workshop, according to the organisers, aims to address the pressing need for accurate and responsible reporting on mental health issues in Nigeria.

The organisers noted that the workshop will serve as a platform for media professionals, academicians and researchers to enhance their understanding of mental health and strengthen their capacity for effective and sensitive reporting.

Speaking ahead of the training, the Executive Director of CJID, Tobi Oluwatola, said journalists play a vital role in raising awareness of mental health conditions and promoting its understanding.

Mr Oluwatola said the mission of CJID was to strengthen West Africa’s journalism sector to promote democratic accountability in the service of inclusive and sustainable development.

“By reporting on mental health issues in a responsible and accurate way, journalists can help to reduce stigma and encourage people with mental health conditions to seek treatment. This will, in turn, impact public health outcomes as a crucial element of sustainable development.’’

The Founder of Mental Health KAFE (MHKAFE), Deborah Adenikinju, explained that in a society where stigma and misconceptions still shroud mental health, the need for accurate and compassionate reporting has never been more crucial.

Ms Adenikinju said the media has a profound impact on shaping public perceptions, and through this toolkit, it aims to drive positive change in how mental health is portrayed and understood across Nigeria.

About the workshop

The workshop, according to the organisers, could not have come at a better time “because the media is crucial in covering mental health issues.”

The workshop will feature the launch of a comprehensive mental health toolkit, an invaluable resource designed to support media professionals in reporting on mental health in alignment with journalism standards and integrity.

It said the toolkit accompanying the workshop will provide media professionals, academicians, and researchers in Nigeria with the necessary tools, resources, and guidance to report on mental health equitably, holistically, and ethically.

Ms Adenikinju, the Founder of MHKAFE, said the toolkit is a culmination of the collective efforts of passionate mental health professionals and esteemed media professionals, who recognises the vital role of the media in influencing attitudes toward mental health.

“With the expert guidance of the CJID and APN, we have meticulously curated this resource to provide media professionals with the necessary tools to bridge the gap between mental health reporting, public understanding, and acceptance,” she said.

