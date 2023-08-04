President Bola Tinubu has said part of the resolution of the Economic of West African Countries (ECOWAS) against the Niger coup is that the Nigerian government should close all land borders leading to Niger Republic.

Another resolution of the African leaders is to stop electricity supply to Niger Republic, mobilise international support to stop the coup and prevent operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic.

Others are blockage of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports, embark on sensitisation of Nigerians on effects of the coup and deployment of military to Niger Republic to stop the coup.

Mr Tinubu who is the chairman of the ECOWAS made this known in a letter sent to the Senate and read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the plenary on Friday.

In the letter, President Tinubu explained that the resolutions of the ECOWAS were considered after a meeting with African leaders.

The letter reads “Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected government in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

” Cutting off Electricity supply to Niger Republic

” Mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic

“Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports

“Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions particularly via social media

“Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.”

