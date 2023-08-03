The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved additional academic programmes for the American University of Nigeria (AUN), the institution has said.

In a statement on Thursday, the university spokesperson, Daniel Okereke, said the approvals were conveyed in a letter to the President of the university and signed by Abubakar Girei on 26 July.

The programmes, which include Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Public Health, Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.)- Civil Engineering, according to Mr Okereke, are in the Engineering faculty and the newly established School of Basic Medical Sciences.

“The new programs will begin in the fall 2023 session, which opens in August,” he said.

President of the American University of Nigeria, DeWayne Frazier, described the latest approvals as a confirmation of the NUC’s trust in the quality of teaching and learning facilities of the institution.

“These new public health and civil engineering programs aim to improve the quality of life for the people of the region and educate the next generation of healthcare professionals and engineers to impact the country,” he said.

He said the Public Health programme is housed in the new School of Basic Medical Sciences.

He said: “It is supported by an up-to-date infrastructure, operated by both expatriate and home faculty members,” he said, noting that the plan was to introduce allied programmes such as Nursing Sciences by the beginning of the Spring Semester in January and by Fall next year introduce Laboratory Technology, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology, and Biotechnology.

“We have partnerships and collaboration with international organisations and universities in Europe and the United States to ensure we provide our students with the opportunity for overseas learning and to build their capacity to the highest international standards.”

He said the AUN Civil Engineering programme will be offered with a Water Resources and Environmental Management specialisation.

The AUN President said the curriculum of the programmes would both be Nigerian and American.

He added that the AUN will partner with numerous ‘top level’ American universities to leverage the best of both countries.

More on programmes

Mr Frazier said the AUN Public Health programme grew from a rich history of institutional collaborations in healthcare and livelihood support in the northeast region.

He added that the institution is committed to humanitarian and development initiatives addressing health emergencies, improved health, and community well-being in Nigeria.

“In the area of public health, AUN has partnered with state, national and international partners to address health issues including reproductive, maternal, neonatal child health (RMNCH), dental and nutritional health issues, impacts of conflict on health,” he said.

“While AUN and UNICEF are partnering to offer a Master’s degree course in Communication for Behavior Change in the Department of Communication and Multimedia Design (CMD), the AUN-Atiku Centre for Leadership and Development has implemented numerous education, reproductive health and livelihood support interventions for USAID, GIZ and DFID.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

