The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit on former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

In a statement by her media aide, Bukola Kukoyi, the first lady said the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support he gives always

She prayed for long life, good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

In his brief remarks after the visit, Mr Buhari expressed appreciation to Mrs Tinubu, noting that the visit which was to see how he is settling down to life after public office, was remarkable.

“As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay,” the former president said.

Mr Buhari left office on 29 May after eight years as democratically-elected president.

He was Nigeria’s military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

Mrs Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima.

Others on her entourage were the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda and the wife of the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Daura among other APC women chieftains in the state.

