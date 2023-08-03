The National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 2023 general election.

The vote of confidence was passed on Thursday at the NEC meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, moved the motion during the meeting.

Mr Uzodinma said opposition parties are making efforts to cast aspersion on the election because they lost the election.

He also moved a motion to recognise the 2023 presidential election as free, fair and credible.

He noted that INEC as an institution performed excellently well in its conduct of the 2023 general election.

The two motions were adopted by the NEC.

Tinubu’s victory and challenges

The victory of the party at the presidential election is being challenged by three parties at the presidential election tribunal. The parties are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, the winner of the 25 February presidential poll.

Mr Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates to emerge the winner and was inaugurated on 29 May.

Aside from the legal challenge, the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) faulted the 2023 general elections in its report.

2023 election is the most credible—Tinubu

Mr Tinubu, in his speech, said the 2023 election is the most credible election in Nigeria. He said politicians must be willing to accept defeat as part of life.

“Yes we are facing challenges in the court but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves.

“As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory,” he said.

NEC transfers power to NWC

NEC also transferred power to fill the remaining vacancies in the leadership of the party to the NWC.

The vacancies in the party include; Deputy Chairman (North) and national women leader, who have both been nominated as ministers and have been screened.

The positions of legal adviser and national welfare are also vacant.

“So, ladies and gentlemen let us take a few items on our plates, vote the chairman and secretary while we devolve some powers to NWC to fill the others after consultation. Let us do what we can today,” Mr Tinubu said in his speech.

Subsequently, a former governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, and a former senator, Ajibola Bashiru, were ratified as chairman and secretary respectively.

Later on, Mr Ganduje went to the national secretariat of at party to assume office as the 6th chairman of the party.

The former chairmen of the ruling party are Bisi Akande (interim), John Odigie-Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Mala Buni (caretaker) and Abdullahi Adamu.

