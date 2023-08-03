The new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has promised to ensure strict internal democracy within the ruling party.

He stated this on Thursday after ratification by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Mr Ganduje and Ajibola Bashiru were confirmed by NEC as chairman and national secretary of the party earlier on Thursday.

Former National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, last month, resigned from of the NWC.

Speaking after his confirmation, Mr Ganduje also promised to embark on reforms within the party to align with the “current political landscape”.

“Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.

“Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make the party functional throughout the year.

“More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape,” he said.

Read the full remarks by Mr Ganduje:

REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE, OFR ON THE OCCASION OF HIS INAUGURATION AS NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) HELD AT TRANSCORP HOTEL, ABUJA ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2023

PROTOCOLS

Let me start by expressing my sincere gratitude to Almighty GOD, who it has pleased to make me have the honour and privilege to lead this great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). I am, indeed, most humbled.

May I also warmly appreciate the leader of our party, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju and Jagaban of Borgu for his continued support and commitment to the ideals of our great party.

I would also like to specially acknowledge the contributions of His Excellency the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, leadership and Caucus of the National Assembly, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, members of the National Working Committee of our party, party Elders and members of the Caucus.

Let me also thank the Progressive Governor’s Forum and all key stakeholders of our party for their dedication, diligence and strategic role in the development of our party.

With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me by leaders and members of our party, and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept my appointment as the Chairman of our party, the APC.

I am deeply touched and inspired by the generous words of congratulations and encouragement I have been receiving and wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders and members for their strong support.

Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.

Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make the party functional throughout the year.

More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape

We all agreed that we must unite our members to achieve support for our government to respond adequately, urgently and assertively” to the challenges that Nigerians confront on a daily basis.

The challenges include unemployment, poverty, insecurity, social cohesion and the rising cost of living.

I want to make a special appeal to Nigerians to bear with the President at this trying moment, considering that the country’s economy had been in shambles for years. I believe the policies and programmes to be unveiled by Mr. President when his administration fully takes shape, will surely turn around things for the better.

Our party must remain rooted among the people, must demonstrate a willingness to serve and make sacrifices, and must be willing to acknowledge and address our weaknesses.

It’s a huge privilege and an honour and a great responsibility to take on this job and I will do it with everything I have to the best of my ability for my party and my country.

We will ensure a level playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections would be free, transparent and fair.

Let me also use this opportunity to call on members of our party and all the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to close ranks and ensure that the APC wins in the forthcoming governorship elections.

Finally, while accepting this responsibility, I count on your support to help me deliver it the best way I can.

God bless you all.

