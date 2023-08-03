On Monday, July 31, the New York Times/Siena Poll for the 2024 election showed former President Donald J. Trump in the lead among Republican political party voters for the US 2024 Election. “Former President Donald Trump has a commanding 37-point advantage over his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in a new, New York Times/Siena College national poll of likely Republican primary voters. No other candidate currently polls higher than 3%. More than three-quarters of Republican voters view Trump favorably and two-thirds view DeSantis favorably. However, GOP voters overwhelmingly see Trump rather than DeSantis as a strong leader, able to get things done and as best able to beat President Joe Biden,” said Sienna College Research Institute Director Don Levy.

A day later, Mr Trump was indicted for a third time for a scheme to cheat American votes out of their vote being properly counted.

On Tuesday, 1 August, the US Department of Justice’s, Special Counsel Jack Smith made public a 45-page indictment revealing details of the charges against Mr Trump. He has been indicted for “conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding,” said Mr Smith at a press conference in Washington, DC, at the Department of Justice (DOJ), and urged everyone to read the document in full.

What does this indictment mean? The underlying charges in the indictment document are that Mr Trump allegedly tried to invalidate the election, which not only defrauds the US voters of their vote, but also defrauds the US government of the ability to count the votes, and allegedly attempted to disrupt the US government of its ability to hold a free and fair election. The charges point to the allegation that Mr Trump not only lied, but that he knew he was lying, and further, that he took steps to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr Smith described Mr Trump’s 6 January 2021 attempts to overturn the 2020 US election as an “unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.” All Mr Trump’s actions were lies, he said.

He emphasized, that this indictment is still “only an allegation and that the defendant must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” he said. Mr Smith’s office is hoping to conduct a speedy trial.

Mr Trump’s attorney John Lauro said in a televised interview on CNN on Tuesday night that it is “an effort to not only criminalize, but also to censor free speech” Mr Trump makes. Mr Trump’s campaign has called this indictment a “witch hunt.”

The former president has consistently asserted that the government has been weaponized against him. Currently, there is no evidence to support this assertion. But could he be trying to stay out of court until the election?

Another question is: How will this indictment affect his candidacy in the Republican Party? In the Republican field, Mr Trump is the number one favourite among Republican voters. He has raised more money than President Biden. By the end of June, Mr Trump had $22.5 million in cash on hand. “Trump’s campaign raised more money around federal indictment than presidential announcement,” according to Open Secrets.

The Sienna College Research Institute Director Don Levy said, “The first national New York Times/Siena Poll for the 2024 election cycle finds President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump locked in a 43-43% tie among registered voters.” Which means that, while Mr Trump has been doing exceedingly well in the primary Republican race, it remains to be seen how he will fair in the general election.

Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell for the Republican Accountability Project told NPR on Wednesday, that Mr Trump’s voters “said they don’t care. And the fact is their views around January 6 and Trump’s role in it have been baked for a long time.” They believe that Mr Trump is not responsible for what happened on 6 January 2021.

She said, “the accumulation of these [indictments], the increasing severity of the indictments” has not yet begun chipping away at support for Mr Trump as a presidential candidate for Republicans voters. The indictments might even make his likely voters support him more.

Here is a brief outline of the charges against Mr Trump:

One count of conspiracy to defraud the United States for attempts to knowingly spread lies about the November 2020 election and trying to overturn the 2020 election.

for attempts to knowingly spread lies about the November 2020 election and trying to overturn the 2020 election. One count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding for planning to obstruct the electoral vote’s certification in January 2021.

for planning to obstruct the electoral vote’s certification in January 2021. One count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding is linked to Trump’s efforts between the end of the November 2020 election through the day after January 6, to impede the U.S. Congress certification process.

is linked to Trump’s efforts between the end of the November 2020 election through the day after January 6, to impede the U.S. Congress certification process. One count of conspiracy against rights is about Trump and those who helped him to allegedly “oppress, threaten and intimidate” people in their right to vote in an election.

In the indictment, there are co-conspirators; it is believed that Trump did not act alone. These individuals have not yet been named, but allegedly they undertook specific planning activities in their efforts.

The Grand Jury PDF, 45-Page Trump indictment document can be read here: Trump January 6th Indictment.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

