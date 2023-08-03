Chiefs of Defence Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are meeting in Abuja over the situation in Niger where soldiers overthrew the elected government of Mohammed Bazoum.

The meeting is being attended by ten countries, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo, Liberia, Ghana, Gambia, Cote D’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Benin and Senegal.

Those absent from the meeting are Mali, Niger, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence, Christopher Musa, is hosting the meeting.

On Sunday, leaders of ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Niger and warned they may use force to reinstate the ousted President.

The ECOWAS gave the junta in Niger a week to leave the stage and allow President Bazoum to resume work.

Earlier, the junta warned it would resist any plan of aggression against Niger by the ECOWAS or any Western power.

(NAN).

