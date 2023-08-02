The Nigerian Senate has promised to resolve the demands of protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) within seven days.

NLC members on Wednesday occupied the National Assembly complex to protest against the hardship inflicted on Nigerians as a result of the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The protesters were led by the National Chairman of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The angry workers marched from the Unity Fountain near Transcorp Hilton in Abuja to the National Assembly complex, temporarily preventing the senators from continuing with the screening of the ministerial nominees.

The protesters complained that they can no longer feed their families and transport themselves to their various workplaces. They also said the rate of poverty in the country is getting worse.

While chanting various solidarity songs and carrying placards bearing various inscriptions, in front of the National Assembly building, Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, came to address the protesters.

“I am begging you to give us one week and we will resolve it and if you’re not satisfied with the progress we are making then you can take further action,” he said.

Mr Ndume said they have a motion in the chambers that would address the workers’ concerns.

“Fellow comrades, we have a motion on ground , the Senate is going to be involved, please give us one week and we will resolve it,” he said.

In her intervention, Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing FCT, expressed solidarity with the protesting workers, assuring that the needful will be done.

“You can trust me , if this is not working, I will call your leadership and tell them that this is how it is . I do not lie. You will not regret electing me,” she said.

Other senators who accompanied them were Tony Nwoye, the senator representing Anambra North and Asuquo Ekpenyong representing Cross River Central.

