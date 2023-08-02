Zamfara State Government said it has created a Security Trust Fund to help generate funds to fight insecurity.

The state governor, Dauda Lawal, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, said the Fund will also generate money to help victims of banditry.

“For the avoidance of any doubts, the purpose of the Security Trust Fund is to help the state have a sustainable funding mechanism to tackle insecurity. It will help the government to solicit funds within and outside the state, including private organisations and individuals.

“The objectives of the Fund shall be to provide money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment and such human, material and financial resources as shall be found necessary for the effective functioning of all Federal, State, Local Government and other security agencies operating in the state and part of the Fund shall be reserved for the retraining of security personnel,” Mr Idris said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Idris said a board would be constituted to decide how best to spend the money generated by the fund.

“The board will consist of an executive chairman, members from the private sector retired senior security officer from the State; five members from the Public Service of the state who are not below the rank of permanent secretary, to represent the Ministry of Justice, Ministry for Internal Security, Ministry of Finance, Ministry for Local Government Affairs and the Director General, Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Also, the board will have a representative from each of the following security agencies operating in the state; Nigerian Police Force, Armed Forces, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, Chairman of Zamfara State Traditional Council of Chiefs and one representative of religious institutions,” Mr Idris added.

Accuses APC of double standards

Mr Idris said the accusation by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) that the governor did not involve the legislature in the process of creating the security fund, was a lie.

“Relevant authorities in the state including the legislature and judiciary were fully involved and engaged in developing the security trust fund.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the APC in the state had, in a local radio interview, accused Mr Lawal of “opening a N20 billion Security Fund” without following due process.

Mr Idris accused the APC of creating a security “mess” in the state which is being “crushed” by Mr Lawal.

The governor’s spokesperson also said the accusation by the APC that Mr Lawal is yet to convene a security council meeting is false.

“Presiding over the security council was one of the earliest activities of Governor Dauda Lawal. On the 31st of May, 2023, he had the maiden security meeting with the Security Chiefs at the Council Chambers, Government House. He also had a security meeting on the 24 of July and had another one with the police commissioner and divisional police officers on the 27 of July,” Mr Lawal said.

Mr Idris said the governor also separately visited the chief of defence staff, chief of army staff and the national security adviser as part of efforts to tackle insecurity.

