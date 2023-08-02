Hundreds of members of the National Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliate unions in Kano on Wednesday joined their counterparts across the country protesting the economic hardship in the country.

The unions are protesting the removal of fuel subsidies by the Nigerian government. The removal of fuel subsidies has deepened the economic crisis in the country.

The Kano State Government before the protest had announced palliative measures to vulnerable groups in the state to cushion the impact of the economic downturn.

The NLC protest in Kano, led by state NLC chairman, Kabiru Inuwa, commenced at the Murtala Muhammad Library, Ahmadu Bello Way. Protesters marched to the Government House where they submitted their demands to the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

“The groups are demanding the immediate implementation in good faith of the resolutions the congress jointly signed with the government,” NLC National president, Joe Ajaero, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The demands include the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government, including the recent hike in the petrol price, school fees, and value-added tax (VAT) said the national president.

“Release of eight months withheld salaries of University lecturers and workers

“Accord appropriate recognition and support to the presidential steering committee and the work of its son committee to put a stop to inhumane actions and policies of the government, the NLC demanded.

Kano State palliatives

Mr Yusuf, in a statement through his media aide, Sanusi Bature, said he is determined to create measures of cushioning the effects of subsidy removal.

He said the Kano State Government is preparing to purchase grains from the federal government and sell them to people of the state in 44 local government areas at an affordable price.

“The state government is worried about the difficulties people are facing due to the high cost of transportation and foodstuff occasioned by the subsidy removal pledging travail more possible ways to assessing the hardship

“The Governor added that plans are in the pipeline to bring back to roads the Kanawa buses to cater for the transportation machinery in the state to assist students, women,n and other categories of people in need free,” Mr Bature said.

