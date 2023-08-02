Dozens of protesters on Wednesday staged a protest at the complex of Nigeria’s National Assembly in Abuja at about 11:30 a.m. to express their grievances over the economic hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal in the country.
While addressing the protesting crowd, the leaders said they are in an environment (National Assembly) where “oxygen is in excess” so they can “now breathe”.
The protesters started the peaceful demonstration after they gathered at the Unity Fountain close to the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.
They moved from there to the Federal Ministry of Justice after which they all assembled at the front of the NASS building waiting for the leadership of the 10th Assembly to address the crowd.
At about 12:00 p.m., Ali Ndume came out to address the crowd.
