Hundreds of members of the National Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliate unions have begun protesting in Lagos to demand that the government address the harsh economy.

The placards-carrying protesters converged at the Ikeja Underbridge around 6:30 a.m. to demand from the government “let poor Nigerians breathe, end fuel price increase, stop Naira devaluation, fix local refineries” amongst other demands.

NLC chairperson in Lagos, Funmi Sessi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the protesters would walk from the Ikeja Underbridge to the state House of Assembly in Alausa to submit their protest letter.

Around 8 a.m., the police were seen close by to prevent violence.

Immediately after Bola Tinubu was sworn-in as Nigeria’s president, he removed fuel subsidy.

The removal of fuel subsidy saw the price of petrol jump three-fold across the country, causing pain and hardships in many households.

Demands

The groups are demanding the immediate implementation in good faith of the resolutions the congress jointly signed with the government, NLC national president, Joe Ajaero, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The demands of the organised labour include: “Immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government, including the recent hike in PMS price, schools fees and VAT,” Mr Ajaero said.

“Fix our local refineries in Port-Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.

“Release of eight months withheld salaries of University lecturers and workers

“Accord appropriate recognition and support to the presidential steering committee and the work of its son committee to put a stop to inhumane actions and policies of government.”

