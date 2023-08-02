Ajuri Ngelale, the new special adviser to the president on media and publicity, has pledged to ensure free flow of information between the Presidential Villa and members of the press.

Mr Ngelale, while speaking with members of the State House Press Corps on Tuesday in Abuja, said that this would be the focal point of his duty as the presidential spokesman.

“We believe it is the right, not the privilege, of every Nigerian to have full access to the affairs of the Presidential Villa, to the affairs of the office of the president, and the office of the vice president.

“We will be more open in terms of providing access to information to radio networks, television networks, newspapers, and online news media than ever before.

“We are committed to ensuring that there is a zero tolerance policy on every spokesperson and every media functionary that works here in the government in terms of how we relate with Nigerians through the press.

“Gone forever, by the grace of God, are the days when government spokesmen and spokeswomen will speak down to Nigerians or would use condescending language as they speak to Nigerians, and display some form of institutional arrogance on Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Ngelale, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, stated that the president is desirous of opening up the presidency to Nigerians for accountability and efficiency.

“It is in the interest of all public office holders to know that they are being watched so that they can be held accountable to deliver on the promises of the president in terms of the execution of government policies.

“We are going to announce a series of very tangible measures that have to do with the opening up of this institution on a daily basis in a deeper and more comprehensive way than has ever been seen before,’’ he said.

Mr Ngelale said that as part of having continuums in the successes recorded in order to be able to speak for the president, he has interacted with his predecessors in office to tap into their wealth of experience.

He said he had spoken with Segun Adeniyi, Reuben Abati, and Femi Adeshina in order to broaden communication between the presidency and the public through the media.

‘’Irrespective of political affiliations, all of us love this country. And we’re going to do our best to ensure that the Nigerian media feels that it has its rightful place in the affairs of government, in the affairs of public life, and that institutions are open for them to deliver right, accurate, and factual information to Nigerians.’’

Mr Ngelale was a senior special assistant on public affairs in the Presidency during the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He also worked in the office of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Ngelale was also the assistant principal spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections.

He served as a staff member of DAAR Communication, owners of AIT and Ray Power, and equally worked at Channels Television.

Mr Ngelale was born to the family of Precious Ngelale, a former minister of state for water resources from Ogoni in Rivers State and a German-U.S.-born mother.

(NAN)

