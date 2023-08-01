The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide is requesting for talks with Simon Ekpa, the factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Ohaneze urged residents of South-east to go about their lawful businesses, and disregard the two weeks sit-at-home order by Mr Ekpa.

The group’s position is contained in a statement on Monday from its President-General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in Enugu.

Mr Iwuanyanwu, while condemning Mr Ekpa’s incessant call for sit-at-home in the South-east, estimated that more than 250 people in the region had lost their lives through the enforcement of the order.

He said it was disheartening that the South-east residents were being subjected to mayhem and hardships by non-state actors who try to enforce Mr Ekpa’s illegal order.

“Several people have been killed, maimed and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed,” Mr Iwuanyanwu said.

“The order has been instilling fears and trepidation in the good people of the zone, making it difficult for people to come out to transact their lawful businesses on the sit-at-home days.”

The president-general of the Igbo group said the region was noted for micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, indigenous manufacturing, fabrication and agro-allied industries.

Several authorities, according to him, have put the losses suffered by the people in the region at trillions of naira each day the sit-at- home is enforced.

“The South-east has witnessed a loss of clients and customers who find alternatives because of the unstable business environment in the zone …Food transporters to the South-east charge more for a trip to Igboland because of these sit-at-home orders,” Mr Iwuanyanwu said.

He said it was unacceptable for Mr Ekpa to announce another two-week sit-at-home in the region.

“This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to succeed in Igboland,” Mr Iwuanyanwu said.

Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the IPOB, via a letter in July, through Aloy Ejimakor, his special counsel, had ordered Mr Ekpa, to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

Mr Iwuanyanwu, in the Ohaneze’s statement, referenced the directive from Mr Kanu to Mr Ekpa, who is based in Finland.

Mr Iwuanyanwu requested talks with the IPOB’s factional leader.

“As a father, I hereby request Mr Simon Ekpa and his group for a discussion and an opportunity to air their grievances,” he said.

“I urge the security operatives to exercise the highest degree of prudence in the discharge of their official duties to avoid further loss of innocent lives in Igboland.”

(NAN)

