Sierra Leone police on Monday said they arrested several persons including senior military officers.

The arrested persons, according to the police, were “working to undermine the peace and tranquillity of the state and unleash violence on peaceful citizens of Sierra Leone.”

The police noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested individuals planned to use the purported peaceful protests between 7th and 10th August as a guise to unleash violent attacks against state institutions and peaceful citizens.

It noted that suspects are assisting the police with the investigations.

It expressed disappointment noting that despite continued efforts to consolidate Sierra Leone’s “hard won peace and democratic gains”, some individuals at home and abroad continue to undertake actions meant to derail the peace and tranquillity of the country.

The police assured the public that the country remains peaceful and the situation is fully under control, encouraging them to go about their normal business.

However, it encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

Since its election last month, the West African country has faced internal turbulence regarding the re-election of President Julius Bio.

Supporters of the opposition party, APC, have alleged that the election was rigged and demanded the public release of disaggregated polling station results.

Mr Bio did not attend the emergency ECOWAS heads of state meeting convened on Sunday in Abuja to address the coup in Niger.

