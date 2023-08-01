The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja discharging a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, from trial on money laundering charges involving over N1 billion.

The commission, on Tuesday, disclosed in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, that it had filed its appeal against the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

Mr Uwujaren said the commission filed a notice of appeal against the 25 July decision of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Court of Appeal’s decision ending the eight-year-old trial was based on technical ground of lack of territorial jurisdiction, and not on the merit of the charges.

The EFCC, in 2015, charged Mr Lamido, his two sons and their companies before the Federal High Court in Abuna with 37 counts of money laundering involving about N1.35 billion allegedly siphoned from the state in a money laundering scheme.

The commission accused Mr Lamido of abusing his position as governor between 2007 and 2015, allegedly laundering sums of money received as kickbacks from companies that were awarded contracts by the Jigawa State Government under his leadership.

The other defendants charged alongside the former governor included his two sons – Aminu and Mustapha. The others are Aminu Wada Abubakar, and their companies – Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd.

The EFCC had called over 16 witnesses before closing its case last year.

Afterwards, the defendants opted for a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution had not placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant them entering defence.

But the trial judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, dismissed the no-case submission and ordered the defendants to open their defence on 8 to 11 November 2022.

Dissatisfied, Mr Lamido went on an appeal, which the Court of Appeal affirmed to upend the eight-year-old trial on 25 July.

The unanimous decision of a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal had held that the Federal High Court in Abuja where Mr Lamido and other co-defendants were being prosecuted, lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain the trial.

The judgement upheld the no-case submission which the defendants had filed at the trial court to challenge the validity of the charges, holding that the case could only have been validly prosecuted at the appropriate court in Jigawa State where the offences were allegedly committed.

EFCC faults appeal court’s decision

But the commission faulted the decision in its notice of appeal dated on 31 July, contending that the Court of Appeal “erred in law” when it held that case was wrongly commenced in Abuja Division of the Federal High Court instead of Kano and proceeded to strike out the charge and discharge the appellants.

Contrary to the decision of the appellate court, the appellant contends that Section 98(1) of the ACJA, 2015 confers on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court the power to transfer a case from one court to another where the transfer of the case will promote the ends of justice or will be in the interest of the public peace

The commission’s notice of appeal stated: “The record of the appeal or evidence before the court below showed that the instant case was commenced in Kano Judicial Division of the Federal High Court but was transferred to Abuja for security reasons.

“The power of transfer conferred on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court by Section 98(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 is not limited to transfer of a case from one court to another within a Judicial Division but extends to power to transfer a case from one Judicial Division to another where such transfer will promote the ends of justice or will be in the interest of public peace.”

In addition to the Chief Judge’s power to assign cases to any division as deemed appropriate, the notice of appeal also said: “There was also evidence and or proof of evidence before the court that some of the elements of the offences for which the respondents and others were charged occurred in Abuja.”

The appellant further argued “proper order to make pursuant to Section 15 and 23 of the Court of Appeal Act Cap. C36 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 22 of the Federal High Court Act Cap. F12 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 was to have transferred the case to the Kano Judicial Division of the Federal High Court instead of striking out the charge and discharging the appellants.”

The EFCC also maintained that the appellate court overlooked the failure by the respondents to insert the names of other parties in their Notice of Appeal. This, it said, was grievous error, as Order 7 Rule 2(1) of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021 states that “all appeals shall be by way of rehearing and shall be brought by Notice of Appeal which shall set forth the grounds of appeal, the exact nature of the relief sought and the names and addresses of all parties affected by the appeal.”

“The said unilateral and arbitrary exclusion of some of the parties in the Notice of Appeal by the respondents without the leave of the court is not a mere irregularity but a fundamental vice which rendered the Notice of Appeal incompetent and invalid,” the commission’s notice of appeal added.

The commission, therefore, urged the court to set aside the whole decision of the Court of Appeal and order a return of the case to the trial court “to continue and conclude same”.

The defendants are expected to file their objection to the appeal after receiving the appellant files and serves its brief of argument.

Highlights of charges

One of the charges against Sule Lamido and his co-defendants reads: “That you, Alhaji Sule Lamido (while being the Governor of Jigawa State, Nigeria), on or about March 2nd, 2012, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court in your account in the name Bamaina Holdings (also referred to as Bamaina Holding Limited) domiciled at Unity Bank Plc. Kano, converted the aggregate sum of N61,919,000.00 being the value of four Sterling Bank Plc Cheques nos. 04981304, 04981305, 04981307, 04981308, three Diamond Bank Plc Cheque nos. 32909551,32909548, 32909550 and four Bank PHB Plc Cheques nos. 24444376, 24444374, 24444375 and 24444372 paid by Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited which represented the proceeds of bribery and corruption to wit: using your position as a public officer for gratification by purportedly obtaining contracts for companies in which you have interest from Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited which was awarded contracts by Jigawa State Government with the aim of concealing their illicit origin and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(1) (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under section 15(1) of the same Act”

Another count reads: “That you, Alhaji Sule Lamido (while being the Governor of Jigawa State, Nigeria), Aminu Sule Lamido, Mustapha Sule Lamido, and Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited on or about 3rd of April 2012 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court retained in the account of Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited domiciled with Skye Bank Plc Kano the sum of N57,000,000.00 transferred from the account of Bamaina Holdings (also known and referred to as Bamaina Holdings Limited) at Unity Bank Plc Kano which fund you knew represented the proceeds of illegal act of Alhaji Sule Lamido who used his position as a public officer for gratification by obtaining purported contracts for Speeds International Limited, Gada Construction Company, and Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited from Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited, a company which was awarded contracts by the Jigawa State Government and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 17 of the same Act”

